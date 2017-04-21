Tess Holliday Boycotts Uber After Driver Asked If She Was Healthy

Tess Holliday is a total body positive guru and one who always stands up for her beliefs.

So it wasn’t a total surprise to learn that Holliday is boycotting a certain service for breaking boundaries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The plus size model shared a post to Instagram with her 1.4 million followers, which has now been viewed over 302k times. In the video the driver of the car service Uber, seemed to question Holiday’s cholesterol, to which she responded, “My cholesterol’s fine, I’m perfect.”

She gave a full description of her Uber experience in her caption telling what exactly happened and why it should not be tolerated. Check out the comment below:

“My driver who is fat is questioning if Im healthy. Hey @uber I don’t pay more to use your “black car” service to be told that there’s no way I could possibly be healthy because I’m fat & then questioning it. No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever. Also after I told him I was healthy he turned the radio off & changed the subject. #putmymoneywheremymouthis #uberdriver #uber Edited to add: saying my driver is fat was obviously being used as a descriptor & not to insult him. Also I did not show his face or use his name when filming, it was to be able to show what I deal with daily & why this behavior is unacceptable from anyone.”

The video has had mixed reactions with many followers celebrating Tess for calling him out, agreeing that it was out of order. While others wanted to know more about the conversation. Some comments suggested Tess herself was the one in the wrong for filming the driver and calling him “fat.”

Tess clarified her reasons in a Tweet, saying, “To everyone that keeps saying ‘well we don’t know the full conversation’ I say REALLY?! He wasn’t ‘curious’ he was shaming me. End of story.”

To everyone that keeps saying “well we don’t know the full conversation” I say REALLY?! He wasn’t “curious” he was shaming me. End of story. — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) April 19, 2017

An Uber spokesperson said, “We expect all riders and drivers to treat each other with respect as laid out in our Community Guidelines.”

More News:

[H/T Grazia Daily]