‘Teen Mom’ Stars: Then and Now

Fans of MTV’s reality TV show Teen Mom, a spin-off series of 16 and Pregnant, have become invested in the stories of young women like Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and more.

Though each young woman has taken her own personal journey since appearing on the series, they all have one thing in common: Each of them became a mom at an earlier age than most.

They also decided to share their triumphs and their struggles with a large TV-watching audience.

While some of these young mothers have chosen to stay in the spotlight, others have left television for a more private life.

Remember Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s heart-wrenching decision to give their baby girl up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant?

The couple is still together after more than a decade, and you will never guess what is new for their growing family.

As for Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, she just welcomed her third child on her 27th birthday.

The MTV star and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been sharing photos of little Layne Ettie all over social media since her arrival on August 29, 2018. Spoiler alert: Their newest addition is super adorable.

Little Layne also has two older siblings: a sister, Aubree Lind, and a brother, Watson Cole.

And Katie Yeager from Teen Mom 3? She is one of the reality stars who has been keeping a low profile since her days filming for the reality series. Find out how she has been navigating life since becoming a young parent sharing her story for viewers across America.

If you have ever wondered what happened to the stars of Teen Mom, scroll through the gallery below to see where they are now.

You may be surprised to see how some of these MTV stars have transformed over the years.

Farrah Abraham Then

In 2009, a 17-year-old Farrah appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The teenage mom faced several challenges—a disapproving mother who prevented her from ending the pregnancy, and the sudden death of her baby’s father, Derek Underwood, who died in a car crash. Farrah gave birth to a daughter, Sophia, in 2009, then she was cast in the spin-off series Teen Mom.

Farrah Abraham Now

Farrah has appeared in several reality TV series, including Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and Teen Mom OG. She released an album, has a New York Times best-selling book, and has worked in the adult film industry. In Aug. 2018, she pleaded not guilty in court after allegedly attacking a Beverly Hills Hotel employee in June.

Maci Bookout McKinney Then

Maci appeared on the first episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which documented her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Bentley. The episode focused on her relationship struggles with the baby’s father, Ryan Edwards. Maci then went on to star in Teen Mom, which was later renamed Teen Mom OG.

Maci Bookout McKinney Now

Maci has released two books and is a public speaker. In 2016, she married motocross racer Taylor McKinney. The couple have two children together.

Amber Portwood Then

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who later appeared on Teen Mom, became pregnant with her first child in 2008 with her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Her stint prompted an investigation after MTV aired footage of Amber’s physically violent behavior towards her baby’s father.

Amber Portwood Now

Amber spent 16 months in prison on drug-related charges, and was released from jail in November 2013. She was engaged to Matt Baier, but the couple split in 2017. She then began dating Andrew Glennon in 2017, and gave birth to her second child, a son named James, in May 2018.

Catelynn Lowell Then

The Teen Mom OG star first appeared on a very emotional episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, where she and her baby’s father, Tyler Baltierra, decide to give their daughter up for adoption.

Catelynn Lowell Now

Catelynn and Tyler, pictured at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, gave birth to a second daughter, NovaLee Reign, in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together for 13 years. Both Tyler and Catelynn have been vocal with fans about seeking treatment for mental health issues.

Jenelle Evans Then

The Teen Mom 2 star frequently butted heads with her mom, Barbara, while trying to raise her young son, Jace. Her son’s dad was out of the picture, and Barbara had custody of Jace.

Jenelle Evans Now

Janelle had a brief marriage, which ended in 2013. She then gave birth to a son in 2014 with then-boyfriend Nathan Griffin and a daughter in 2017 with her now-husband David Eason. Drama has continued to follow Jenelle, most recently with a controversial road rage incident on Teen Mom 2 in July 2018.

Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer Then

Teen Mom 2 documented the breakup and subsequent custody battle between 16 and Pregnant star Chelsea and her ex, Adam, with whom she shares a daughter, Aubree.

Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer Now

In 2016, Chelsea married Cole DeBoer. The couple has a son together and welcomed a baby girl in Summer 2018.

Kailyn Lowry Then

After 16 and Pregnant, Kailyn and Jo, the father of her son, Isaac, called it quits. Teen Mom 2 documented Kailyn’s new relationship with Javi Marroquin. The couple married in 2013 and welcomed a son later that year.

Kailyn Lowry Now

Kailyn and Javi divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. Kailyn gave birth to her third son in Aug. 2017 with her ex Chris Lopez. She has authored three books and hosts a podcast as well.

Leah Messer Then

The former high school cheerleader was pregnant with twins during her 16 and Pregnant episode. Things ended with her ex-husband, Corey Simms, the girls’ father. The two now share custody.

Leah Messer Now

Leah married Jeremy Calvert in 2012. The couple had a daughter, then divorced in 2015. The motivational speaker is now a single mother of three.

Mackenzie McKee Then

The young mom gave birth to her first child with then-boyfriend Josh McKee in 2011 on 16 and Pregnant before joining Teen Mom 3.

Mackenzie McKee Now

The blonde beauty now has three kids with her husband, Josh McKee. The duo married in 2013. When she’s not busy with Teen Mom, Mackenzie’s dedicating her time to her fitness and modeling careers.

Katie Yeager Then

Katie and her then-boyfriend Joey Moes starred on Teen Mom 3 together as they navigated young parenthood with their daughter, Molli.

Katie Yeager Now

Katie has left the spotlight, though fans can find her on social media. She reportedly welcomed Baby No. 2 in early 2017 with her new beau, but does not share information about her younger daughter or her baby’s father online.

Alex Sekella Then

Alex put her dreams of opening up a dance studio on hold when she got pregnant at 16 with her ex-boyfriend Matt McCann’s baby in 2011.

Alex Sekella Now

Alex has remained out of the spotlight since her stint on Teen Mom 3. Alex and her baby’s father, Matt, broke up while filming the MTV show, and she is now in a committed relationship with her boyfriend, Tim Peters. Her daughter, Arabella, turned 8 in 2019.

Briana DeJesus Then

Briana has appeared on 16 & Pregnant, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom 3. Fans will remember the Orlando native got pregnant by her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin II, and gave birth to a daughter named Nova Star DeJesus.

Briana DeJesus Now

Briana gave birth to a second daughter, Stella Star, in 2017. The father is her ex, Luis Hernández. Briana remains active on social media when she’s not busy filming Teen Mom 2.