Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Donald Trump Becoming President

Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham has officially weighed in on Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States. The 25-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Inauguration Day to voice her support for the billionaire real estate mogul.

Abraham tweeted: “#HistoricalMoment is finally here #InaugurationDay Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump #TrumpTrain #YoureHired #USA #GreatAgain.”

The reality star shared two photos on social media. One of the pics featured Donald Trump and his wife, and now First Lady Melania Trump. The other snap was of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

After Abraham posted the tweet supporting Donald Trump, her followers had a seriously mixed reaction.

Check out some of the responses to Farrah Abraham’s tweet below:

@F1abraham @realDonaldTrump why am I not suprised she is a Trump supporter 😂😂😂 — Derek Trowbridge (@dct2806) January 20, 2017

@F1abraham @realDonaldTrump I didn’t think it was possible to not like you anymore than I already did 🙄😕 — Marc (@MarcKardashian) January 20, 2017

@F1abraham @realDonaldTrump shes just looking for some attention on Twitter because she knows. Unless shes as dumb as she sounds. She knows. — Amaris J Gagnon (@Amaris_J_G) January 20, 2017

When Farrah Abraham isn’t tweeting about Donald Trump, she has been busy trying to promote her new yogurt shop. However, she recently made an epic mistake trying to do so.

As a business owner, Abraham knows how important word-of-mouth marketing can be. The MTV star attempted to leave a complimentary review on her store appearing to look like a fan, but she made a classic mistake.

Abraham wrote this message on the Yelp page for her “Froco” store: “This is an Awesome Froyo location, it’s fun and has free events. Coba the mascot is awesome the children love him, the sunglasses are sold out a lot and Farrah the owner is a celebrity so of course this is one of the best frozen yogurt brands in america. They have drawing boards, drinks, coffee, tea togo [sic] and healthy options of frozen yogurt like no sugar added or non fat or gluten free! check it out in person forget all the cyber bullies who are jealous! #HARDWORK pays off! Go Farrah !”

The problem was that Abraham left the message from her personal account, so it just appeared to be shameless self-promotion. Check out the video of this hilarious mishap here.

What was your reaction after seeing Farrah Abraham’s tweet about Donald Trump becoming the President?

