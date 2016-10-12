Teen Mom OG Maci Goes Into Loving Detail When Describing Bentley’s Relationship With His Grandparents

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout dished on her son Bentley’s relationship with his grandparents. Maci may have a bad relationship with Bentley’s father, Ryan, but Jen and Larry (Ryan’s parents) still play a major role in Bentley’s life.

In an MTV interview, Maci recently described how strong the bond between her firstborn and his grandparents truly is.

“It’s a very close relationship,” Maci explained. “He looks to Jen and Larry as his second set of parents and looks to them for advice and a different point of view, and a different mindset than he gets over here, which I think is great especially for a kid so young.”

“I think he really respects them, but I also think he really enjoys being with them because they are his grandparents so he doesn’t really have to follow the rules or not get everything he wants when he’s over there,” she continued. “I mean it’s kind of a win-win for him all around.”

Most recently, Maci tied the knot with her boyfriend Taylor McKinney.

Bookout said of her new husband, “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done. Ninety-five percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”

The couple share two kids together, Jayde, 16 months, son Maverick, 4 months, and also parent her 7-year-old son Bentley.

