‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Amber Portwood Speaks Out About Abuse Allegations

Recent reports have come out claiming Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has domestically abused her fiancé Matt Baier and the reality star didn’t keep quiet for long. And Amber is not taking this gossip lightly.

The 26-year-old reality star opened up to E! News to not only defend herself, but clear the air once and for all about her relationship with Baier.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me.”

She continued, “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Ultimately, Portwood said, she’s honored to be a part of the successful MTV show and to have been given such a huge platform to raise awareness to teen pregnancy.

“In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Baier released a statement to People about the abuse allegations.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build.

Baier addressed the photos that are swirling on fan sites which show his face with multiple lacerations and bruises. See the photo and more of Baier’s statement below:

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone is trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together.”

He concluded, “Amber would never lay a hand on me and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life in October.”

