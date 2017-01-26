Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Welcomes Third Child

Jenelle Evans is now a mom of three!
The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason.
Videos by PopCulture.com
This is Evan’s first child with fiancée David Eason. She has two children from previous relationships– Jace, 7, with ex, Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith.
The 25-year-old MTV star welcomed the new bundle of joy at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, PEOPLE reports.
MORE NEWS: New Teen Mom 2 Clip Shows Jenelle Has Life-Changing Secret / New Teen Mom 2 Clip Reveals A Whole New Bag Of Issues / Teen Mom 2’s Leah Has Roughest Day Ever In New Clip / Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Makes Big Twitter Name Edit
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com