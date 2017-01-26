Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Welcomes Third Child

Jenelle Evans is now a mom of three!

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason.

And she has arrived. 🎀🍼 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

This is Evan’s first child with fiancée David Eason. She has two children from previous relationships– Jace, 7, with ex, Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith.

The 25-year-old MTV star welcomed the new bundle of joy at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, PEOPLE reports.

