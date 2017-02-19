New Teen Mom 2 Teaser Hints At A Huge Arrest

A new trailer for Teen Mom 2 has hit the web and the drama for the young reality TV parents is unreal.

The trailer was released via Twitter with the caption, “Their lives are alway’s filled with surprises! See what happens next on a NEW #TeenMom2 MONDAY at 9/8c!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the trailer we know Jenelle’s ex, Nathan, is in trouble again. The first few seconds show that he has been arrested but we won’t know exactly why until the episode airs.

In last week’s episode, we seen that Nathan made it clear how he felt for Jenelle. Apparently, Nathan told Jenelle’s friend that he thinks they’ll get back together one day, but when he later talked to his own friend (on camera), he said they would never ever get back together. No matter what Nathan wants, David made it clear that he would fight for Jenelle. Either way, David and Jenelle didn’t seem to care how Nathan felt. They laughed about the situation, and David called Nathan a “little bitch.”

In the dramatic trailer we also see Kailyn drawing her line with Javi and letting him know that they need to come to a decision about their relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

More: Kaley Cuoco Gets Photobombed By Hilarious, Large Guest | Lindsay Lohan Reveals Cleavage-Filled Pic, Quotes Mother Teresa | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed New Details About Her Being ‘Obsessed With Lips’

[H/T Twitter @TeenMom]