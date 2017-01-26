‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Welcomes a Baby Boy

Chelsea Houska is a mom again!

The Teen Mom 2 star and her fiance, Cole DeBoer, are now the proud parents of a baby boy, their first child together.

Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Houska shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, posting a black-and-white photo of her new baby’s hand wrapped around her own.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” she wrote.

Houska is also mom to daughter Aubree, 7, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She and DeBoer announced the news of their new addition back in July, and the couple married in October. Houska shared after their wedding that the couple is planning another ceremony for this year.

“So as most of you already know, yesterday Cole and I got married in a tiny ceremony just with our parents and siblings,” she wrote. “Next year, once our baby is here and able to be part of it, we will have a big ceremony and reception with our friends/extended family.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

