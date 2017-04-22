‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Explains Her Decision To Have Third Child

When Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she was pregnant with her third child, she anticipated that her fans and followers wouldn’t be 100 percent supportive. She then reassured fans that this was a choice she made all on her own and now she has opened up to go into further detail about her decision.

In an interview with Cupcake Mag, the Teen Mom 2 starlet talked about her reason to have a baby at this time.

“I think realizing the choice was almost being taken away from me made me realize I definitely wanted one more little one,” the 25-year-old said.

Kailyn was especially criticized because she famously told her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, that she didn’t want to try for another baby after suffering a miscarriage. Ash she has since explained countless times, she didn’t want to bring a baby into what she perceived to be a failing marriage.

When she announced her pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star alluded to “female issues” that affected her decision to have more, though she’s understandably decided to keep that part of her life private.

Kailyn took to social media to make the announcement sharing a picture of her sonogram. She captioned the picture: “Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 If you haven’t read my latest post,click the link in my bio 💗💙 cute baby book: @polkadotprintshopblanket: @addisonbelleco.”

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she wrote on her blog at the time.

“Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to his pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high-risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

