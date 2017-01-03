Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Is Found Not Guilty In Season Premiere, And The Internet Lost It

Last night’s premiere of Teen Mom 2 featured more drama than we even know how to cover, but the highlight was the final verdict on Jenelle Evans’ confrontation case with Nathan’s girlfriend. You know, the one where she accidentally let go of that glass of water and it accidentally hit Nathan’s girlfriend? Yes, that one.

Well, Jenelle Evans has been found not guilty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenelle gave a drawn out story of how everything went down, and it is pretty detailed. But hey, we are not here to be the judge and the jury. She was found not guilty and that is that.

See below what all Jenelle said while on the stand:

“I went to throw water in her face, did not mean to the cup to hit her at all. And I threw it this way [making throwing gesture], and it slid out of my hand and it hit her in the head. Once it landed in her lap, I turned around to run back inside because I felt like I was about to be attacked. And she picked up the glass and she threw it back at me, did not hit me, and then I went inside the house. As I was running in the house, he was screaming ‘you will not have your child back. I will make sure he gets taken from you forever. And you will never see him again. So I started panicking so bad, because I was already moving. I was in the process of moving, and for him to bring her over to me is so disrespectful. I just try to be a good person, and a good mom that’s all.”

UP NEXT: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Divorce Details

Jenelle is defending her confrontation with Nathan’s girlfriend TONIGHT on the winter premiere of #TeenMom 2! pic.twitter.com/OHEJXo3Q5n — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 2, 2017

But the world of Twitter did not think this was the right decision. In fact, the Intenret lost it and thought Jenelle should have been convicted.

I still can’t believe that bitch got out of that, the system is so broken.

I really wish JE would hit me. #TeenMom2 — Ashley Stouffer (@anarchyangel846) January 3, 2017

When will Jenelle ever be held responsible for her actions?! #TeenMom2 #karmawillgetya #shittyperson — Danielle Dunbar (@DanielleDunba13) January 3, 2017

@TeenMom what a load of shit that verdict was — Jolly Leslie Nope 🎉 (@HippyChic471) January 3, 2017

Do you think Jenelle should have been found guilty on this confrontation? Leave your answers in the comments below.

MORE Teen Mom: Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Divorce Details | Farrah Abraham Gives Response To Valerie Fairman’s Death | Corey Simms Gives Hints To More Kids With Wife Miranda | Farrah Abraham Talks About Costar Amber Portwood’s Dramatic Exit From the Show | ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Boyfriend David Eason Sentenced to 60 Days in Prison

[H/T Teen Mom, Twitter]