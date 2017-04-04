‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls End Relationship After 2 Weeks

🙃 A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

MTV stars Javi Marroquin and Madison Channing Walls have broken up after only two weeks of dating, E! News reports.

According to Radar Online, the pair felt their relationship was better off being platonic than romantic.

“We just decided being friends is better off,” Marroquin, 24, said.

Speculation of the couple’s split began after they both deleted photos of each other on their social media pages. Marroquin has been featured on Teen Mom 2 and shares a son with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The Real World: Skeletons previously dated Tony Raines, with whom she shares her 1-year-old daughter Harper.

Raines recently spoke his ex’s relationship with Marroquin and said he was “really happy for her.”

