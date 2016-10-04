Teen Charged For Throwing Newborn Baby Out Window

A newborn infant girl in Omaha, Nebraska was killed after being thrown from an apartment window by her teenage mother.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult with felony child abuse resulting in death after the teen reportedly tossed the baby that she had secretly delivered out of a second-story bedroom window at the family’s apartment residence.

The Omaha police have reported that the teenage girl was booked on Saturday, but they will not release her name.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, the police were called to the apartment where they discovered a woman adminstering CPR to the premature infant. Subsequently the baby and the 16-year-old girl were taken to a hospital. The infant was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Mark Desler of the Omaha Police Department stated, “The child was transported to Creighton University Medical Center, the child has died.”

ABC 7 reported that the family members of the teen were in disbelief.

“It’s caught me by surprise,” the teen’s grandfather, John Barcelona explained. “I just can’t believe it. Stunned.”

According to the investigators on the case, the teen was alone in her bedroom when she went into labor. After giving birth, the girl threw the infant out the window and then proceeded to tell her mother.

“She looked like she was well underweight more than anything else, I would’ve never dreamed that she was pregnant,” Barcelona continued. “In my head, I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe it.”

In addition to the family, the neighbors at the apartment complex were shocked by the horrific incident.

Neighbor Mark Nelson stated, “It makes me feel very disturbed. Just looked like a normal family, normal neighbors, say hi, keep to their self.”

At this point, it is unknown whether the members of the family were aware of the teenager’s pregnancy. Also, the authorities are still searching for the motive for the crime.

The authorities expect to have autopsy results next week.

