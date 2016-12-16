Taylor Swift Returns To Spotify

Taylor Swift has returned to Spotify…kind of.

The 26-year-old singer recently performed a duet with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. The song, titled “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” quickly climbed its way towards the top of the charts. Not only is the hot new single the collaboration that pop fans have been craving, but also it is a new track for the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie.

Because the song is technically Zayn’s tune featuring Taylor, it has ended up on Spotify. This loophole is why the song was able to bypass Taylor’s ban on her music being placed on the streaming app.

No word yet as to how Taylor responded to one of her songs being on the app.

As the Swifties will likely recall, the “Blank Space” singer pulled all of her music from the streaming service a couple years ago. The only songs that include Taylor Swift on Spotify are ones in which she has a featured spot only.

In 2014, Swift explained her issue with Spotify and other streaming music services.

Swift said: “In my opinion, the value of an album is, and will continue to be, based on the amount of heart and soul an artist has bled into a body of work, and the financial value that artists (and their labels) place on their music when it goes out into the marketplace. Piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically, and every artist has handled this blow differently.”

She continued by saying: “Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It’s my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album’s price point is. I hope they don’t underestimate themselves or undervalue their art.”

While Taylor feels that she and other artists might be getting slighted on the money they should receive from streaming services; Swift is far from a starving musician. Over the course of 2016, Swift earned an astounding $170 million. So maybe pulling her songs off Spotify wasn’t a bad decision after all.

Do you wish Taylor Swift would put all of her music on Spotify?

