Taylor Swift Redacts Her Deposition In Groping Lawsuit

Taylor Swift is asking the court to redact parts of her deposition in her case against David Mueller. The pop star says that the information that she wants to be removed could lead to safety concerns in the future. Swift doesn’t want certain aspects of the deposition to be public knowledge.

The case in question is Swifts lawsuit against former 98.5 KYGO DJ Mueller who, according to Swift, groped her during a fan meet and greet. The DJ allegedly grabbed on to Swift’s butt and wouldn’t let go, no matter how much she tried to move away from him.

According to Swift’s lawyers, the information that she would like redacted from the court transcripts include vital information about Swift’s safety, as well as personal and private details.

“The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publically released, could jeopardize the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial,” her lawyer claimed.

Her lawyers and security team believe that the information that is in her deposition could lead to “copycats” that would be encouraged by the public attention from attempting to grope or harass Swift. They are also concerned that the information could also encourage previous harassers to strike against Swift again.

In Swift’s original video deposition, she described the moment very clearly. She was even able to recall her emotions at the time of the groping.

“I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had ver experienced before,” she said. “A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you’re thanking people for coming, you’re supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”

This lawsuit came shortly after Mueller sued Swift after he was fired from his radio station. Swift won that battle but is now fighting a new one.

