Taylor Swift Named Forbes’ Highest-Earning Celebrity Under 30 in 2016

Congrats to Taylor Swift who had a very financially rewarding year!

The 1989 singer was named the highest-earning celebrity under 30 in 2016 and earned an astounding $170 million, ET reports. Last year, she took the No. 2 spot making $80 million. She was joined on the list by One Direction, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran, according to Forbes.

(Photo: Twitter / @SiteTeenBR)

Her extremely successful last album, tour and endorsement deals shot her straight to the top and this year was followed by One Direction who drew in $110 million.

Other stars on the list include Adele (4), who made $80.5 million, Rihanna (5), at $75 million, the Weeknd (9), $55 million, Hollywood’s highest-paid actress Jennifer Lawrence (12), at $46 million and Justin Bieber (6), with $56 million.

At the age of 22, Bieber beat out Harry Styles for the youngest star to make it on Forbes’ list.

Must be tough to be so rich and so young!

