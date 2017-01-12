Tarek and Christina El Moussa Will Continue Filming ‘Flip or Flop’ for Another 7 Months Amid Divorce Filing

Although Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa are officially divorcing, they will continue to film their HGTV series for another seven months.

Tarek filed for divorce from his wife on Monday after seven years of marriage, PEOPLE reports. According to his lawyer, he also requested spousal support from Christina.

The two are doing everything they can to maintain a normal life for their two kids, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

“They continue to work and film together several days a week,” a source told PEOPLE. “The children are their number one priority and maintaining normalcy for them. They will do anything for their children.”

