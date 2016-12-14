Taken TV Series Trailer Released

Bryan Mills has a particular set of skills, and it turns out that he has had these skills for a long time. NBC has officially released the first trailer for Taken, a prequel series to the Liam Neeson movie by the same name.

The show follows a young Bryan Mills, before he was married with his own family and when he had only one mission on his mind – to get revenge for the death ofhis sister. Of course, it’s likely that the men who killed his sister are the same people who will cause mayhem throughout the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though it is highly unlikely the show will feature a “capture of the week,” where Mills will have to hunt down a poor and unfortunate person ever episode, the trailer suggests that it will still be as exciting and thrilling as the films. It looks like fans will finally get the chance to see how Mills got his position in the CIA, and, more importantly, how he got his skills.

Despite the show occurring in the past compared to the movies, the trailer suggests that the show will still take place during modern times. What’s more, it seems that the triggering point for Mills in the show isn’t unlike a situation that happened on a train in Belgium in 2015 – where men attacked a train and two marines were able to stop them from killing everyone.

Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think about the new NBC show.

Next:

[H/T YouTube]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!