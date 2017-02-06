Suspect Arrested in Strangling Death of NYC Jogger Six Months After Her Body Was Found

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of Karina Vetrano, who disappeared while jogging in Queens, New York.

Her body was found in August 2016, near a running trail she frequented, according to the Associated Press.

#BREAKINGNEWS 20-year-old man arrested in murder of NYC jogger Karina Vetrano, police confirm https://t.co/Avg63aQCwW pic.twitter.com/BR6egPNBu1 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 5, 2017

The NYPD has identified 20 year old Chanel Lewis as the suspect they have in custody. The alleged suspect has been charged with murder and sexual assault after DNA evidence found on Vetrano’s body was found to match his. He had reportedly been a person of interest in the case for months.

It is not known how Lewis has plead to the charges or whether he has obtained a lawyer.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com