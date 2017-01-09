Stranger Things Star David Harbour Reveals Massive Detail About Stephen King And Season 2

In Stranger Things, Chief Hopper was on a quest for truth when a series of strange occurrences began popping up around town, and David Harbour, the actor who played Hopper, shares the same no-nonsense attitude when it comes to rumors. TMZ caught up with the star and questioned him about an interesting rumor that’s been floating around, which is that Stephen King might be contributing to the writing of the Netflix show’s second season.

Well, it looks like that settles that! As if Harbour’s response of “that is absolutely not true” wasn’t convincing enough, he also pointed out that the second season is currently being filmed, so obviously King would have to wait until the third season if he were to get involved.

The first season of Stranger Things wore its influences on its sleeve, from the kid-friendly adventures found in Spielberg movies to horror science fiction of John Carpenter, as well as everyday characters dealing with the extreme situations of a small town similar to what happens in many Stephen King books.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that King had some sort of creative involvement in the show going forward, but considering how good of a job the Duffer brothers did writing the first season, there’s no reason to break from the successful formula.

