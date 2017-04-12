Stranger Things Star Shannon Purser Reveals Details About Coming To Terms With Her Sexuality

Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser has revealed some very personal information on social media. The 19-year-old starlet opened up to her fans and followers about coming to terms with her sexuality.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday sharing some words of wisdom with the world about her own personal experience and also gave out some handy advice to those who may find themselves in the same situation.

Her first tweet read, “Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok. I wish I’d known that sooner.”

She then urged people dealing with this same situation to take their time with the process. Purser wrote: “Another thing I wish I’d known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to.”

She ended things with a tweet that encouraged her followers to be themselves and stated things will be ok.

Purser tweeted, “But it’s gonna be ok. You’re going to be ok. No, you’re going to be great.”

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Aside from being an actress, the young starlet reaches out to her followers often and offers help with difficulties they may face. She also shares her own difficulties. Just last year she bravely confessed she used to self-harm.

Shannon posted a photo of a razor blade on Twitter and wrote, “*TRIGGER WARNING* I haven’t self-harmed in years, but I kept this around, ‘just in case.’ I forgot it was there & now it’s in the trash.”

She also tweeted, “Recovery is possible. Please don’t give up on yourself.”

*TRIGGER WARNING* I haven't self-harmed in years, but I kept this around, "just in case." I forgot it was there & now it's in the trash. pic.twitter.com/C0oAQTL0IM — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 7, 2016

Purser is perhaps best known to audiences for her role of fan favorite Barb Holland in the hit-Netflix series Stranger Things.

