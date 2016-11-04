Stranger Things Season 2 Officially Begins Production at Netflix

Netflix smash hit Stranger Things has officially begun production for the second season.

The streaming service shared a photo on Facebook showing the cast seated at a table together, and in true Stranger Things style, the entire post is upside down. The Stranger Things twitter account shared a photo with the caption: “back in production…see you next year…#strangerthings.”

Also, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief because we have recently learned that Millie Bobby Brown is returning for the second season to reprise her role as Eleven.

In regards to the forthcoming second season of the series, showrunner Matt Duffer said, “We hint at where we might go at the end of the season. Will was living in this Upside Down, this other dimension, for about a week, so the repercussions of that can’t be good. [The] inter-dimensional rift is still very much open, so that also can’t be good.”

The show was created by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, who also wrote and directed the series. Shawn Levy serves as executive producer.

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Dacre Montgomery (Billy).

Season 2 will take place one year after the events of the first season in the fall of 1984, and will consist of nine episodes. The upcoming season will reportedly expand on the storyline involving Will Byers’ disappearance to the Upside Down in the first season.

For all the mouth-breathers out there that haven’t checked out the show yet, season 1 of Stranger Things is available for streaming now on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Stranger Things:

A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80’s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Stranger Things Season 2 will debut on Netflix in 2017.

