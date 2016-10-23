Stranger Things Actor Rocks Out to ‘Salad Days’

Star of the Netflix breakout series Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard, is a seriously talented youngster. Not only is he a fantastic actor for such a young age, the 13-year-old is also a gifted musician.

In a new video posted on Twitter, Wolfhard can be heard singing and ripping off some impressive guitar riffs to Mac DeMarco’s “Salad Days.”

Wolfhard shared the impressive video on Twitter with the message: “Playing a little Mac Demarco before bed. Night twitter!”

Playing a little Mac Demarco before bed. Night twitter! pic.twitter.com/yOyYxI5BHw — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 20, 2016

Finn stars in Netflix’s Stranger Things alongside Wynona Rider, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Joe Keery, Rob Morgan, and John Reynolds.

If you are unfamiliar with the series, here’s the official synopsis for Netflix’s Stranger Things:

A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80’s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

This isn’t the first time that Finn Wolfhard has treated his 155k followers with soundbytes displaying his musical abilities. Back in August of this year, Finn shredded his guitar to a rendition of Nirvana’s hit song “Lithium.”

He shared the video on Twitter writing, “Early morning Lithium!”

With a name like Finn Wolfhard, it seems like he was destined to be a rockstar!

Finn isn’t the only one of the youngsters on the cast of Stranger Things that has some serious musical ability. Earlier this past summer, Millie Bobby Brown, who portrayed the Eleven on the show, showed off her rapping skills and her singing voice during a conference at the Salt Lake City Comic-Con.

Brown flawlessly rapped Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s song “Monster” and belted out lyrics from Birdy’s (aka Jasmine van den Bogaerde) 2013 smash hit “Wings.” Check out the video here of Millie Bobby Brown here.

Season 2 of Netflix’s original series Stranger Things will debut in 2017, will consist of 9 episodes, and is expected to be set in the fall of 1984. No word yet on when exactly Netflix plans on the second season will be available on the streaming service.

Are you excited to see the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix?

