Steven Seagal’s New ‘Contract To Kill’ Clip Is A Punch Of Brute Force

They didn’t just cross the border. They crossed the line.

A clip from Steven Seagal’s new action flick Contract To Kill has been released, and the fighting sequence will absolutely knock your socks off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 64-year-old actor shows off some seriously impressive hand-to-hand combat skills as he almost effortlessly takes down two bros in a bar that were messing with his girl. Check out the awesome clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Contract To Kill:

In this international action-thriller, Steven Seagal stars as Harmon, a CIA/DEA enforcer investigating Arab terrorists captured in Mexico. With his team – seductive FBI agent Zara and spy-drope pilot Sharp – he flies to Istanbul and uncovers a brutal plot: Islamic extremists plan to use Sonora drug-smuggling routes to bring deadly weapons, and leaders, into the U.S. To prevent an attack on America, Harmon must turn these two savage forces against one another before his time – and his luck – run out.

The film was directed by Keoni Waxman (Force of Execution, Hunt to Kill). Due to violence, language, and brief sexuality; the film has been given an R-rating.

Contract To Kill stars Steven Seagal (Under Siege, Above the Law) as John Harmon, Russell Wong (Romeo Must Die, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emporer) as Matthew Sharp, and Jemma Dallender (I Spit on Your Grave 2, The Mirror) as Zara Hayek.

The upcoming movie is presented by Grindstone Entertainment in association with Steamroller Productions, an Actionhouse Pictures production.

Contract To Kill will be available to watch in theaters and on iTunes on December 9.

Are you excited to see Contract To Kill starring Steven Seagal this December?