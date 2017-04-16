Stephen King Curses Out Donald Trump On Twitter

Warning: The following post contains graphic language

Throughout Donald Trump’s campaign and eventual election, many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to voice their disdain for the former host of The Apprentice. At times, these reactions have been witty, desperate, and angry, but when it comes to Stephen King, the author has regularly showed off his way with words. The author recently took to social media to share his thoughts about some of the information he’s yet to reveal about his finances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Come on, chickenshit, if you’re man enough to drop a mega-bomb on Afghanistan, you should be man enough to release your tax returns. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2017

UP NEXT: Stephen King Tweets Message For Clowns Offended By ‘It’ Story

King might not have tagged the former reality TV host in his comments, but the message was crystal clear.

As a form of protest on Tax Day, many activists took to the streets to make their voices heard about their desire for Trump to release his financial records to prove that he’s been contributing as much to the country’s economy as other private citizens.

This is far from the first time King has tweeted about Trump, often showcasing his wit in clever jabs about current events.

For example, when Trump claimed that previous president Barack Obama had tapped Trump’s phones, King had this to say:

Not only did Obama tap Trump’s phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

What do you think about King’s comments about the former Apprentice host? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Twitter, stephenking]