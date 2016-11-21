Stars Support Selena Gomez After Return to the Music Industry at 2016 American Music Awards

After spending three months tending to her emotional health, Selena Gomez made her return to the red carpet Sunday night at the 2016 American Music Awards where she picked up the trophy for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock with an emotional and inspiring speech.

Gomez was met with open arms by both her fans and her peers, with many of her fellow stars congratulating her on her return on social media or in person.

E! News reports that Niall Horan approached Gomez as he was heading to his seat, giving her a warm hug and telling her, “You did so good!” Ariana Grande also stopped by Gomez’s seat to exchange words and blow the singer a kiss.

Ariana Grande & Selena Gomez together at the AMAs! 😍 pic.twitter.com/UaaGoiTu9L — ShadyPopMusic (@ShadyPopPoll) November 21, 2016

Several other stars shared their support for Gomez on social media, including the singer’s BFF Taylor Swift, who posted a video to her Instagram story excitedly reacting to Gomez’s win.

Lady Gaga, who was visibly moved by Gomez’s acceptance speech during the show, later shared an Instagram post of the two embracing.

“So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day),” she wrote. “The girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world.”

So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day) …the girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

Other stars like Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello, Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt and gymnast Aly Raisman took to Twitter to congratulate Gomez.

Amazing!!! @selenagomez looking so effortlessly beautiful. Love the message. Congrats, well deserved ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Div8SrEpoK — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 21, 2016

Sendin the biggest hug in the world to @selenagomez for speaking about how important it is to take care of your mental health 👏👏👏😘 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) November 21, 2016

