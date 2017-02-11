Sports Commentator And Former Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Reveals Big Secret

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa gains almost as much attention for how much time she spends on social media as she spend starring in films, now that she’s left her movie career behind. Along with her time spent on social media comes plenty of guys thinking they can send her a private message and strike up a romance, which Khalifa revealed has been effective more often than you’d think.

Wore my onesie to a bar to spite my roommate for making me leave the house on a Sunday. It’s a bye week. Jokes on me. ☹️🤦🏽‍♀️ A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

While a guest on an ESPN radio show, Khalifa revealed that she receives plenty of direct messages, but only one guy has ever had success.

“I’ve only actually ever responded to one DM positively and that was very recently and now I’m kind of seeing him, I guess,” the celebrity revealed.

Although only one person has found success, that’s one more person than you’d think would be successful, considering her former line of work.

Khalifa has publicly blasted athletes who have tried, and failed, to woo her through social media, including Chad Kelly.

“His [nickname] is Swag Kelly,” she revealed. “That should be enough to ask for a public humiliation. I don’t feel bad about it because he reactivated his Twitter and re-slid in my DMs like he didn’t learn anything the first time.”

If you think this means you should hop on Twitter or Instagram to try your luck, we’ve got bad news for you. Not only are the odds not in your favor, but she also has precautionary measures to make sure she doesn’t receive a deluge of DMs from hopeful suitors.

“I can only be hit up from people I follow,” she pointed out. “So if I do get hit up, it’s usually for a good reason. But if they come at me sideways, they’re going to learn the hard way not to.”

