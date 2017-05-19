The Horrifying Moment A Speeding Tire Knocks Out A Pedestrian

A shocking video has surfaced that shows speeding runaway tire careening across the median in the road and flattening a pedestrian on the other side of the street.

The footage was captured on a security camera in the Brazilian municipality of Ipatinga, Minas Gerais State, according to The Sun.

At the beginning of the video, a man and woman are walking down the street together. Several cars pass by when a tire can be seen on the other side of the grassy median breaking loose and hurling across the road.

The tire bounces at a high speed and heads straight towards the man and woman. Both of them were completely oblivious to the dangerous rubber projectile screeching towards their direction as they continued to walk down the sidewalk.

In a terrifying split second, the tire hits the man in the back of the head and immediately knocks him to the ground. As the man is thrown forward and down by the rogue tire, the woman turns around and begins to panic.

The woman rushes to the man’s side and it appears that the devastating blow could have killed him. Several other pedestrians who saw the terrifying accident go down rush over to check on the man.

The man remained motionless for the remainder of the video as a crowd began to gather around him.

Social media reports have claimed that the victim of the accident was a 50-year-old man named Roberto Carlos Fernandes. Somehow he managed to survive the accident. He is currently in the hospital after having suffered fractures to his face and chest.

Reports have claimed that the tire was sent flying in the man’s direction after a car pulling a trailer attempted to go around another vehicle. When the car went by the tire somehow went flying off the frame of the vehicle.

Check out the shocking clip above.

What was your reaction after seeing this horrifying video?

[H/T The Sun]