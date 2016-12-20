Source Close To Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Spills The Beans On Their Fights

Even though Rob Kardashian issued a heartfelt apology on social media on Monday, his relationship with Blac Chyna is still reportedly on the rocks.

A source close to the reality stars spoke to People magazine and explained that Rob is the main cause of the couple’s issues.

“He has absolutely been the instigator in most of their past fights,” the source said. “His emotional problems takes over and he lashes out at Chyna over ridiculous stuff.”

The insider continued by saying: “Chyna just had a baby and he keeps fighting with her over ridiculous things. It’s like he just can’t help himself. Whenever he gets along with Chyna, he finds a way to ruin it. He is crazy suspicious and doesn’t trust her at all … Now he keeps fighting with her over issues that his family had from the beginning. He doesn’t trust that she actually loves him and that their relationship is only about money to her.”

“But it just seems it’s kind of too late to have these issues now,” the source said. “Rob is a dad and that should be his focus. He cries now that he misses his baby, but he isn’t mature enough to not start fights with Chyna in the first place. It’s just a crazy mess. A very sad crazy mess.”

“It’s just sad that he treats the mother of his child like this,” the source said.

Despite what Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, recently said about the couple, a different source seems to be of the opinion that Rob and Chyna aren’t exactly soulmates.

“Rob and Chyna are like oil and water,” the source said. “They just bicker constantly. It’s not healthy.”

While Rob may be at the heart of the problem, the 29-year-old reality star has admitted that he is willing to seek help for his personal issues.

He recently shared this message on Instagram: “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some thing that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

What are your thoughts about what this source had to say about Rod Kardashian?

