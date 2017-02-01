Sopranos Star Frank Pellegrino Dies at 72

Sopranos star, Frank Pellegrino has passed away at the age of 72. He lost his battle with lung cancer.

Pellegrino was best known for his role as FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on the classic HBO series. His other notable roles included Johnny Dio in Goodfellas. He also appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent back in 2002.

“To say Frank was a NY legend is an understatement – he bled this city and its egalitarian promise,” his friend Charles Gasparino said on Facebook after Pellegrino’s passing.

Pellegrino wasn’t just an actor, however, he also owned a very popular Italian restaurant in New York City – Rao’s. His great uncle, Charles Rao, first opened the eatery back in 1896 and the restaurant is a favorite of celebrities such as Woody Allen, Tony Bennett, and Michael Douglas. It was also featured in The Wolf Of Wall Street and Law & Order.

“People love to talk how no one can get a table at Rao’s. Well, that’s true but it misses the point,” continued Gasparino. “The tables were given out to old time customers when the place became hot some years ago. New entrants needed to wait their turn to ‘own’ a table, and it didn’t matter who they were.”

Gasparino also noted that Pellegrino didn’t do everything he did for the money, he did it because he like it. He already had everything he needed in his family, his friends, his restaurant, and his acting.

Pellegrino is survived by his son, Frank Pellegrino Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

