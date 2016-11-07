Sons Of Anarchy’s Spin-Off Series Mayans MC Could Have A Huge Name Attached To It

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam will hopefully be joining the cast of Kurt Sutter’s spinoff series Mayans MC. To add to this amazingness, there is rumor (again, it is a rumor that is being circulated, nothing more) going around that Brad Pitt could potentially be on the show as Jax’s father. But we will have to wait on more solidified information to come through on that one before making an official announcement.

As Sutter and his writing team start to narrow the Mayans MC storyline down, the role of Jax will be vital to the series, even if he ends up not actually appearing in it. According to GamenGuide, Hunnam said in an interview with Men’s Journal that Pitt might join the Mayanc MC cast, but the producers have not at all confirmed this yet. That being said, we would absolutely love to see Pitt get involved in this universe.

Kurt Sutter posted an Instagram photo a couple days ago that teased the Mayans MC spin-off series.

Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 3, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

He also published an Instagram post a few weeks ago that really teased the Sons of Anarchy character Jax coming back to play the role one more time.

My favorite kind of family. Dysfunctional. #MayansMC #SOA A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Sep 27, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

It is exciting to see all of this coming together. Buzz is kicking back up and we have core members of the cast and crew officially teasing the new spin-off series that is bound to raise the ante even more.

