Sons Of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter Drops Long-Listed Tweet After Donald Trump Win

Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter shared his thoughts on the election, and he clearly was not happy with the results. The 56-year-old writer/director took to Twitter to express his concerns with Republican nominee Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Sutter tweeted: “With heavy heart I concede to my unflinching opponents: Ignorance, Racism, Misogyny, Untruth, Delusion, and Chaos. God bless America.”

Kurt Sutter wasn’t the only celebrity to have a negative response to the billionaire real estate mogul taking over the White House. A slew of other celebrities shared their harsh reactions on social media. Check out how other celebrities reacted to Donald Trump winning the election here.

On a more positive note for Kurt Sutter, he still has his upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff series to look forward to making. In recent weeks, Sutter has been creating quite the buzz on social media for his offshoot show, titled Mayans MC, and the fans have been going crazy for more details about the series.

Sutter has been posting a series of images to promote Mayans MC. Most of the snaps feature Emilio Rivera, who portrays Mayans MC leader Marcus Alvarez.

FX Networks officially confirmed the spinoff series was in development in May of 2016. The project is now in pre-production, however, there has been no official release date set for the show at the moment.

On November 3, Sutter shared a group shot of the Mayans Motorcycle club with the caption: “Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx.”

One of the biggest questions that fans of the original SOA series have had is whether Charlie Hunnam will be making an appearance as Jax Teller.

To keep up with Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter, follow him on Twitter here, and on Instagram here.

The spinoff series from the SOA franchise is expected to air some time in 2017.

What are your thoughts about Kurt Sutter’s tweet about Donald Trump winning the election?

