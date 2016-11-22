Sons Of Anarchy’s Emilio Rivera Posts Mayans MC Picture, Confuses Us All

Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera took to social media to share a Mayans MC picture, and it’s fair to say that everyone is now thoroughly confused.

Rivera shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “#Rollout @sutterink #mayanmonday #Mayansmc #MarcusAlvarez #familiafirst #EmilioRivera #Kurtsutter @mayansmc_onfx.”

#Rollout @sutterink #mayanmonday #Mayansmc #MarcusAlvarez #familiafirst #Emiliorivera #Kurtsutter @mayansmc_onfx A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Nov 21, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

The 55-year-old actor shared the snap on Instagram showing his character from SOA, Marcus Alvarez, on a motorcycle side. On the right side of the picture, showrunner Kurt Sutter can be seen rocking a pair of glasses and sporting a huge grin.

While this picture seems to indicate that Rivera is attached to the SOA spinoff Mayans MC, he did not exactly reassure the fans that he was going to appear in the series in a recent Twitter Q&A.

One of Rivera’s followers asked whether he would be taking on the role of a producer on the upcoming show. Rivera responded by saying he didn’t even know if he was on the show.

No I’m not not sure if I’m even on the Mayans yet, https://t.co/VMFTLd9s9R — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) November 21, 2016

Later in the Twitter Q&A, another curious fan plainly asked Rivera if he was even involved in the show. Rivera was concise in his answer, and did not dish on any details. “Talking about it,” he wrote.

Talking about it https://t.co/FbQJpWDvD6 — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) November 21, 2016

Given Rivera’s recent Instagram post suggesting he is definitely going to be on Mayans MC, and then other tweets indicating that he might not; the fans are all sufficiently perplexed.

In the original Sons of Anarchy series, Emilio Rivera portrayed the Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez. Given that the spinoff series revolves around Alvarez’s club, one would imagine that Rivera would be reprising his role. However, neither Emilio Rivera nor showrunner Kurt Sutter have revealed whether Marcus Alvarez will be featured in the show at this point in time.

Do you think Emilio Rivera is going to appear on Mayans MC?

[H/T Instagram: Emilio Rivera]