Sons Of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam Speaks Out On Mayans

Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam may be making an appearance in the forthcoming spinoff Mayans MC.

While the 36-year-old actor is sure that his character on the original FX series died, he isn’t ruling out a cameo, according to TMZ.

Hunnam did mention, however, that he hasn’t even finished watching the final season of SOA, so can anyone really be sure whether his character is definitely dead?

The woman conducting the street interview with Hunnam asked whether he might portray Jax Teller once again in a possible dream sequence or some other capacity.

“Listen, if they want me to do a little dream sequence, I’ll do a little dream sequence,” Hunnam said. “I’d do anything for Kurt [Sutter]. I love that guy.”

In the event that the producers on Mayans MC come to Hunnam about making an appearance on the show, he explained that he is definitely willing to hear them out about the idea.

Considering that the Pacific Rim star is game to reprise his role on Mayans MC, it’s possible that the producers for the series could work with the script in order to make that happen.

Earlier this month, the official plot was revealed for Mayans MC. The most notable detail of the synopsis was that it specifically mentioned that Jax Teller would not be alive in the spinoff show.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

Do you think the producers on Mayans MC will find a way to write in a cameo role for Charlie Hunnam?

