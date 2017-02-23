Sons Of Anarchy: Kurt Sutter Slams Actor Asking For A Role In Mayans MC

Sons Of Anarchy fans know this better than anyone;Kurt Sutter can be a total savage.

While the SOA creator is as nice as they come when interacting with positive fans, he’s definitely made it clear that he doesn’t tolerate people’s garbage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sutter knows how to put someone back in their place when they deserve it, and that’s exactly what happened earlier today.

Telemundo star Aaron Diaz – known for his role in Spanish soap operas – publicly addressed Sutter regarding Mayans MC. The Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series centers around a Latino motorcycle club, and the series has been spending the past couple of months rounding out an entirely-Latino cast list.

Diaz mentioned Kurt Sutter in a tweet, suggesting that he should get a role in the upcoming drama, and that the creator should definitely consider him.

Seeing as how the show is about gritty MC members, not soap opera characters, Sutter found a hilarious way to put this guy back in his place.

You got it! When we do that scene where we mutilate the face of a pretty boy with perfect hair, I’ll give you a call. Datup. https://t.co/yu8AAl4q5h — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 23, 2017

Who knows, maybe Sutter was serious about the joke. Maybe, sometime in Mayans MC, fans will see Aaron Diaz appear for an episode, only to get taken out by the good guys in the end.

With just one tweet, Sutter reminded fans exactly how funny he can be, and exactly how much he loves this project.

More MAYANS MC News:

What To Expect From The Show / Emilio Rivera Weighed In On Jax And Mayans MC / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves