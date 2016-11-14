Sons Of Anarchy Fans Are Foaming At The Mouth For Mayans MC

Sons of Anarchy fans are absolutely pumped for the spinoff show Mayans MC. Even though there has not been a date set for the series premiere, the hardcore SOA followers can’t help but share their excitement on social media.

Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter has been teasing fans on Instagram and Twitter with photos featuring characters from the wildly popular FX network series. Many of the snaps include Emilio Rivera, who stars as Mayans President Marcus Alvarez. Most recently, Sutter posted a photo showing Abel Teller, the son of SOA main character Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

Mayans MC is expected to debut at some time in 2017, but the two biggest mysteries that still remain are: when will the storyline pick up after SOA, and will Jax Teller make an appearance on the show?

There has been on information yet in regards to the timeline of the story or whether Charlie Hunnam will show up in Mayans MC. Even though it may not happen, the 36-year-old actor indicated that he was totally down to make a cameo.

FX Networks has described the offshoot series as a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens.”

To check out everything we know so far about Mayans MC, go here.

Here’s some of our favorite fan posts about Mayans MC:

Finally finished @SonsofAnarchy 2 years after it ended 😂 gonna miss it. Can’t wait for Mayans MC. — Robby Hardy (@rjh6051) November 12, 2016

Now gotta wait for the #MayansMC — Whizper Sanchez (@Whizper20) November 13, 2016

@GavinTucker84 mayans mc spin off series coming 👌 apparently jax making an appearancr — Luke Phillips (@LukePhillips90) November 13, 2016

I wish I could join #MayansMC I have so many ideas and art for the concept! Music too. #puromayan — Mad World, CEO (@Hppdisorder) November 13, 2016

#FlashbackFriday to one of the saddest bits of TV ever soa was so good rip opie😀#MayansMC pic.twitter.com/lGUfrxH68d — Sambo (@abtsag) November 11, 2016

Are you excited for Mayans MC?

