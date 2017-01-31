Sons Of Anarchy Creator Tweets Hat Tip To Outsiders And Ryan Hurst

Sons of Anarchy creator has lots of love for the stars of his former show. The 56-year-old director took to Twitter on Monday evening to give a shout out to Ryan Hurst, who portrayed Opie on the FX series, to promote his new show Outsiders.

Once again,

on Tuesday nights at 10pm,

you can watch @RamboDonkeyKong…

in his new show,

“Sons of Appalachia”. Love you, RH. 😬 pic.twitter.com/HjMJ8vIml4 — kurt sutter (@sutterink) January 31, 2017

Sutter tweeted: “Once again, on Tuesday nights at 10pm, you can watch @RamboDonkeyKong…in his new show, ‘Sons of Appalachia’. Love you, RH.”

40-year-old Ryan Hurst reached out on Twitter to respond to Sutter’s shout out. “@KurtSutterInk love you back, my brother. Thank you!” he tweeted.

@sutterink love you back, my brother. Thank you! — Ryan Hurst (@RamboDonkeyKong) January 31, 2017

In case you’ve never seen it, Outsiders is about the Farrell family who struggles for power and control in the rugged and mysterious hills of Appalachia.

When Kurt Sutter isn’t giving a hat tip to Ryan Hurst and promoting Outsiders, he has been taking to social media regularly to continue feeding the excitement for the upcoming SOA spinoff Mayans MC.

Sutter will be directing the pilot episode of the series, which will be penned by showrunner Elgin James. According to FX, filming will begin in March.

Check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC character on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

Earlier this month, Emilio Rivera, who starred as Mayans MC leader Marcus Alvarez on SOA, spoke out on what the fans can expect from the offshoot series.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know. “

To keep up with Kurt Sutter, be sure to follow him on Twitter here.

Are you a fan of the WGN series Outsiders?

