Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Beautiful Behind The Scenes Photo

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter took to social media on Friday to share an awesome throwback photo from behind-the-scenes of the wildly popular FX series.

Sutter shared the snap with the caption: “#FBF #behindthescenes #SOA #Collaboration #CreativeProcess Photo credit: James Minchin.”

In the incredibly cool snap, Kurt Sutter and the cast of Sons of Anarchy are doing a table read. The stars of the series including Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Mark Boone Junior are all featured in the shot.

Most noticeably in the throwback photo, Sutter was photographed chatting with his friend and lead actor Charlie Hunnam. According to his comments during a recent interview on the podcast 100% Honest Pretty Much…, the two had a fantastic working relationship and still remains close as brothers to this day.

“I love Charlie, I think we’re closer now than ever,” Sutter said regarding his current relationship with Hunnam. “When I was doing Bastard [Exocutioner], I was staying Charlotte street hotel and he was working with Guy Ritchie who lived right and the end in Fitzrovia. I would see Charlie riding by on his bike so we ended up hanging out quite a bit and had sort of a post-mordem. But we needed time I think for both of us.”

While working together on the FX drama series, Sutter and Hunnam sometimes butted heads as scenes were often hard to grind out given the intense nature of the storyline. However, the tension was all part of the creative process.

“It was so brother stuff, you know what I mean? We would go at it but here’s the thing with Charlie and I – If the fuss or the noise is about the work, I don’t give a sh*t. When it comes down to the work and getting the best performance then for me, yeah let’s grind it out. To me, that’s process.”

Kurt Sutter has been taking to social media regularly to promote the upcoming SOA spinoff series Mayans MC. However, on Thursday, the director took a break from sharing Mayans MC news in order to wish his wife, Katey Sagal, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, wife. I wish I was a better gift,” Sutter wrote on his social media post. “I love you. @kateylous #marryup.”

Happy Birthday, wife. I wish I was a better gift. I love you. @kateylous #marryup A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

