Song to Song Trailer: Terrence Malick’s Rock n Roll Love Story

Acclaimed filmmaking auteur Terrence Malick’s latest film Song to Song is a rock n roll love story featuring a Oscar-caliber ensemble, which includes Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara.

As you can see in the impressive montage of footage above, Malick’s signature visual style (impressive natural lighting and all) is grounded in iconography that a wider range of viewer will probably understand and resonate with – as opposed to some of his more abstract work, like The Tree of Life. This is almost like classic sex (or love), drugs, and rock n roll painted with the modern brush of a master impressionist. Which is to say: It looks pretty cool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SYNOPSIS: In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples—struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman)—chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Song to Song doesn’t yet have an official release date.