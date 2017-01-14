Sofia Vergara Just Gave Us The First Look At Modern Family Filming For Next Season

Modern Family fans get ready because it looks like your girl Sofia Vergara just shared the first photos from the set of next season!

Vergara took to Instagram earlier to post a selfie on set. A few of her co-stars were hanging out in the background. Julie Bowen’s back is to the camera, but Rico Rodriguez is happily smiling. Even Ariel Winter is hanging out in the background checking her phone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Back to work!! #modernfamily,” the star captioned the photo.

Back to work!!❤️❤️#modernfamily A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Of course, Vergara isn’t a stranger to Instagram. She just recently came back from a relaxing vacation in “paradiso.” Vergara made sure to post as many envious photos as possible while hanging out on the beach, drinking cocktails with friends, and relaxing with her sexy husband, Joe Manganiello.

But Vergara isn’t the only one who has been posting sexy photos from paradise. Her younger co-star, Winter recently uploaded a few sultry snaps from the beach with some of her friends. Actually, Winter’s recent Instagram photo of her rocking a pair of daisy duke shorts and a see-through top has made quite the impression on the internet.

#ootd 💃🏽 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

It’s always nice to see a behind the scenes photo from the cast of Modern Family. Though Vergara didn’t confirm that she was filming the next season, or just finishing up season 8, it’s likely that there will be a season 9 for the hit comedy, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Next: Ariel Winter Busts Out See-Through Top And Daisy Dukes After Bora Bora Vacation | Sofia Vergara Trades Her Santa Suit For A Swimsuit This Christmas | Sofia Vergara’s Embryo Battle Just Went Nuclear | Sofia Vergara Is Totally Unimpressed With The Outfit Her Husband Picked Out For Her

[H/T Instagram]