Social Media Flashback: Christina Aguilera And Kylie Jenner Kiss For The Camera

Last year Christina Aguilera held an epic birthday party and came face-to-face with her dopperlgänger, Kylie Jenner.

The pop star celebrated an early 36th birthday at a massive surprise party and the 19-year-old reality star showed in attendance with her BFFs.

Kylie dressed up like Christina did at her performance of “Dirrty” on her MTV’s TRL Presents: Christina Aguilera Stripped in New York City 2002 special. The lip kit mogul was wearing a long, platinum blond and black wig, a black and yellow striped string bikini and matching arm bands, plus chaps that read “XTINA.”

Happy Birthday @xtina !!!!!! 💋💋💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:57pm PST

Kylie had channeled the singer’s similar look from her “Dirrty” music video on Halloween and Christina gave her seal of approval on Instagram.

Well, it turns out she liked the tribute so much that this time, she asked Kylie to dress up like her for her birthday.

“When XTINA wants u to dress as XTINA for her bday you do it !!!” the teen wrote on Snapchat.

And Kylie received her endorsement in person. At the bash, Christina, sporting flashy party sunglasses, a multi-colored fur and a large pink, curly wig saddled up with Kylie for a kiss.

Bday kisses @kyliejenner 😚😚😚💋 A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

“Happy Birthday @xtina !!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the two.

