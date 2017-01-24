SNL Writer Katie Rich Issues Apology After Brutal Barron Trump Tweet

After getting absolutely blasted on social media for sending out a sensitive tweet about President Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old son, Barron Trump, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has issued an apology.

The 33-year-old was suspended immediately following her tweet on Inauguration Day that read: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Initially, Rich pulled down her Twitter account to avoid the social media outrage. However, she reactivated her account in order to post a public apology, according to the Washington Times.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Rich tweeted: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

After posting the insensitive tweet about Barron Trump, thousands of Twitter users fired back at Katie Rich. As you might imagine, there was a mixed reaction to Rich’s tweet.

Check out some of the Twitter responses below:

#BoycottNBC #BoycottSNL until Katie Rich is fired for her vicious attack on 10 year old Barron Trump! Time for #SNL to take responsibility — Penney (@ppc59) January 22, 2017

Any adult who cyber bullies a child should NEVER hold a position of power! What’s next – SNL skits? https://t.co/zpgzNMKn3N — ⚜KathleenTrumpPence⚜ (@KNP2BP) January 22, 2017



In addition to the social media firestorm, a Change.org petition was started to have Katie Rich fired. As of Tuesday morning, the petition had over 113k signatures.

“NBC needs to put their money where their mouth is and fire Katie Rich if they truly believe that there is no tolerance for bullying,” the petition reads. “Rich has yet to apologize to Barron and the Trump family for her horrific attack on a 10-year-old boy. A young boy who was put in the limelight because of who his father is.”

How do you feel about Katie Rich’s apology after the insensitive Barron Trump tweet?

