Sister Wives Star Mariah Brown Announces New Relationship After Coming Out

Coming out to your family is a huge moment.

In the Jan. 8 episode “A Shocking Revelation,” Sister Wives star Mariah Brown confided with her parents and siblings that she was a lesbian, with a mostly supportive reaction from the family. With that moment out of the way, it seems the 21-year-old reality star and college student is ready to step into the dating world.

On Feb. 19, Brown made it “Facebook official” with girlfriend Audrey Kriss, a fellow Westminster College student.

The couple appears to being doing great, with Brown taking to Twitter earlier this month to tell her followers what Kriss meant to her.

According to the Daily Mail, she’s also posted about the couple’s relationship on Instagram, in the form of a photo of the two with the caption When your girlfriend is an artist, so you pretend to art for a day just for her.’

Shoutout to Audrey Kriss for literally changing my life & showing me that who I am is perfectly okay. — mariah (@mariahlian) March 8, 2017

No word as to how the Brown family has reacted to the relationship, but we may see that play on a future episode of the TLC program.

After the “Shocking Revelation” episode, the family has since reflected on the moment, with mixed esults. While most the family is supportive, it has been a hard reality for Mariah’s mother Meri to adjust to.

“I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married and have kids,” Meri said. “I kind of always expected that. I always wanted to have a son. I just always kind of thought well, you know, since I never had a son, I will be able to adopt Mariah’s husband as a kind of a son.”

The Brown family just wrapped up their eleventh season of Sister Wives, bringing the series’ total number of episodes to 125.

