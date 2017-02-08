Simon Cowell’s Intense Bedroom Antics Leaked By Ex Alicia Douvall

Alicia Douvall and Simon Cowell had a steamy six-month affair back in 2001. Douvall opened up about her romance back in 2012, but it seems that she didn’t come completely clean about what really happened behind closed doors. Turns out, things were a lot heavier than she had previously insinuated. Turns out, Cowell could have been channeling a bit of Christian Grey in the bedroom.

“He was just like Fifty Shades Lothario Christian Grey!” Douvall said about Cowell to Closer Magazine. “He was sensitive but domineering.”

Apparently, not only was Cowell adventurous, but he would go as far as to judge their performance. The American IdolI judge would actually rate their sex, which is also something the fictional billionaire Grey would be likely to do. What’s more, Cowell would be sure to add notes for improvement for their next session.

“On the third or fourth date we ended up doing it 11 times in one night,” Douvall said.

Douvall also noted that Cowell was not only a little OCD about their antics but was completely OCD about his room and his clothing. She said that his OCD was another trait the music judge had with the fictional Grey.

Eventually, the two split after six months after the 52-year-old X-Factor judge was done with Douvall. He is currently in a relationship with Lauren Silverman, who he shares a son with. So, depending on how you view the Fifty Shades of Grey books, Cowell seems like a bit of a jerk like Grey too.

