Shia LaBeouf Reveals Four Tattoos Of 90s Rappers

Shia LaBeouf does more than simply listen to his favorite musicians. He permanently honors them by tattooing them on his legs.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 30-year-old actor showed off his ink. LaBeouf explained that during the filming of American Honey that he got two tattoos of “Work It” rapper Missy Elliott.

Now, the Transformers star has given Missy Elliott some company. LaBeouf has tatted the likeness of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Dr. Dre, and Prince on his skin.

“These are like landmarks, you know, it’s love. It’s people I love,” Shia said when asked about his tattoos.

Most recently, the Transformers star married his longtime girlfriend Mia Goth at a chapel in Las Vegas. The couple even livestreamed the ceremony and reception.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal,” Shia said, “and part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free—part of the deal. And I said, ‘You know we don’t really need that as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape. We got our Mom’s there and they said no problem.”

“We get back home and it’s like, woah hey listen, something changed! I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ,” LaBeouf said. “I said I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, ‘Hey what are you gonna do?’ And you know, it’s love. We’re proud of it. It was love.”

“We’re proud of it. It was love,” LaBeouf said. “Dads couldn’t be there so it was kind of nice to have them there in a way.”

LaBeouf and Goth first started dating four years ago in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nyphomaniac, according to E! News. Three years later in March of 2015, the rumors began to swirl that the pair had gotten engaged when Goth was spotted in public rocking a diamond on her ring finger.

This is the first marriage for both Shia and Mia.

While Shia maintains that he is indeed hitched, Nevada’s Clark County clerk Twitter account tweeted two days after the ceremony that there was no marriage licensed filed. The tweet read: “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas.”

