Sherri Papini Pictured For First Time Since Her Reported Kidnapping

At the end of last year, Sherri Papini was mysteriously kidnapped, beaten, tortured, and held captive for almost a month. Despite managing to escape the ordeal, the events were incredibly traumatic for her and her family, causing the Papini household to go into seclusion. Sherri has finally emerged from seclusion and you can see photos of her condition over at the Daily Mail.

Prior to the incident, Sherri was known for her long, flowing blonde hair, but since her tormentors shaved her head during her captivity, it hasn’t grown back much since she was freed. Luckily, some of the worst signs of abuse, all the bruises and lesions on her face, appear cleared up.

Sherri’s husband Keith has gave interviews about how the ordeal impacted the entire family, but Sherri herself hasn’t felt up to giving any public statements.

One of the last times anyone heard anything from the family was when Keith, Sherri, and their two children quickly picked up and left their home to head to a relative’s home in a different part of California. Keith said it was far too difficult for Sherri to remain in the home, knowing that the two suspects who kidnapped her were no closer to being apprehended by authorities.

Sherri’s husband was considered a suspect initially, but a polygraph test helped authorities move on to other potential culprits. However, police refuse to rule him out of the equation completely.

The two suspects, who Sherri claim were two hispanic women, blindfolded and placed a hood over Sherri’s head through most of her capture, making it nearly impossible for her to give physical descriptions of them.

The lack of details about the suspects or evidence that could lead to a motivation made some members of the police department think the whole scenario was a hoax, but the department has since been forced to deny those claims.

Adding to the mysterious nature of the crimes, a mysterious donor was at one point offering $100,000 for information that could lead to the discovery of Sherri, but that offer was pulled before her release.

Although you can’t see much of Sherri in the new photos, we can only hope her condition is better than how Keith initially described her.

“Her now emaciated body of 87 pounds was covered in multi-colored bruises, severe burns, red rashes, and chain markings,” he detailed. “She has been branded and I could feel the rise of her scabs under my fingers. She was thrown from a vehicle with a chain around her waist, attached to her wrists and a bag over her head.”

