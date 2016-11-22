Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Coming In December

The stage is set. The curtain rises. We are ready to begin.

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride is getting a special encore event in cinemas nationwide this December.

Thanks to Fathom Events, the thrilling episode will be making a one-night appearance in theaters across the nation. The episode will be shown with an exclusive introduction presented by series co-creator Mark Gatiss.

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride features an edge-of-your-seat mystery that will have you biting your nails the entire time. For those who haven’t seen it, the trailer for the 90-minute episode promises extreme levels of suspense.

“We all have a past Watson,” Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes says. “Ghosts, they are the shadows that define our every sunny day.”

Sherlock and Dr. Watson are seen wielding guns and confronting sinister evil.

“Every war has suicide missions and make no mistake. This is war.”

Check out the trailer for Sherlock: The Abominable Bride below:

The wildly popular BBC series has been going for four season after premiering back in 2010.

The series stars Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game) as Sherlock Holmes, Martin Freeman (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) as Dr. John Watson, Una Stubbs (Till Death Do Us Part) as Mrs. Hudson, Rupert Graves (V for Vendetta) as DI Lestrade, Louise Brealey (Casualty) as Molly Hooper, Andrew Scott (Spectre) as Jim Moriarty, and Mark Gatiss (Match Point) as Mycroft Holmes.

Sherlock was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.

Douglas Mackinnon directed the Emmy Award-winning episode Sherlock: The Abominable Bride with the script being penned by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, based on the works of Arthur Conan Doyle. The producer on the show included Diana Barton, Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Bethan Jones, Steven Moffat, Beryl Vertrue, and Sue Vertrue.

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride will be in theaters on December 7 only in select cinemas, so be sure to go ahead and purchase your tickets early!

For more info, go to Fathom Events here.

Are you going to see Sherlock: The Abominable Bride in theaters this December?

[H/T Fathom Events]