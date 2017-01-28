Sharon Stone Blew Us Away In Her New Bikini Pic

Sharon Stone is giving everyone not only vacation goals but bikini goals. The 58-year-old actress posted a photo of herself lounging around poolside wearing a black string bikini, looking incredible.

The actress was clearly taking some time off to relax. Not only was the Casino actress soaking up the sun, but she was painting with watercolors while lounging in the shallow end of the pool.

“Water Colors #Retreat” she captioned the post.

Fans and followers – or anyone who looks at the photo – can’t help but notice how incredible Stone looks in the photo. Of course, this isn’t the first photo where Stone has shown off her impeccable looks.

The Golden Globe-winning actress actually posed nude for a Harper’s BAZAAR photoshoot back in September 2015. The magazine published a series of stunning black and white photos of Stone wearing nothing by a pair of shoes and a few accessories.

“I’m aware that my ass looks like a bag of flapjacks, but I’m not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world,” she said in her interview for the magazine “At a certain point you start asking you self, ‘What really is sexy?’ It’s not just the elevation of your boobs. It’s being present and having fun and liking you enough to like the person that’s with you.”

Not only does Stone look amazing, but she looks fierce as hell too!

In her Instagram photos, she looks a lot less fierce – or at least she looks less like she could kick your butt while also being nude. Her recent photos look relaxed and calm. She even posted on of her sitting in the sand looking out at the ocean.

“Day 3 corporate #retreat” she captioned the photo, which really only shows her legs, covered in sand, and the amazing view of the water.

