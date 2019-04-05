Shaquille O’Neal Applies to Be a Reserve Police Officer in Florida

Shaquille O’Neal has applied to be a reserve police officer in Doral, Florida, NBC reports.

The NBA veteran has played a police officer on Southland and in Grown-Ups 2, as well as serving as a reserve police officer in Los Angeles, Miami Beach and Golden Beach, Florida over the years. In 2011, he was accused of abusing his contacts in Miami law enforcement to follow his wife when he suspected an affair.

He also played superhero Steel in a 1997 movie best left forgotten, and recently appeared with his Inside the NBA co-hosts in a comic that teamed them up with the Justice League.