Shannen Doherty Completes Last Day of Chemo Nearly Two Years After Cancer Diagnosis

After completing radiation therapy in January, Shannen Doherty took to social media on Friday to share that she has now completed chemotherapy.

To help mark the momentous occasion in her breast cancer journey, which was almost two years since her diagnosis in March 2015, the 90210 and Charmed star, 45, shared a post on Instagram with the hashtag, #FBF for ‘Flashback Friday.’

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” Doherty’s caption read. In the social media photo, Doherty is snuggled between the sheets of her bed and stares somberly into the camera.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continues.

Doherty concludes: “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty first revealed her diagnosis in August 2015, telling PEOPLE that she was currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

“I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life,” she said. “I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

Throughout the course of her battle, Doherty has not been shy to show the ups and downs of her diagnosis on social media, including shaving her head, her first day of radiation and attending appointments with her mother.

In a December post on her Instagram, Doherty praised members of her medical team for their support and provided advice to social media followers fighting similar battles to “never be too timid to speak up” when it comes to your health. She wrote for users to “ask for what you need to get thru (sic) the process” because “none of this is easy but a great team can make it more pleasant.”

