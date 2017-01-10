Serial Thief Gets Jailed For 22 Years For Stealing Tv Remote

35-year-old Eric Bramwell of Melrose Park, Chicago has been “repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law” has received a sentence of 22 years after stealing a TV remote.

Bramwell committed the crime by casually walking into the common area of an apartment complex and snagged the universal remote.

Police linked Bramwell to the crime thanks to a glove that he dropped while at the scene, which contained traces of his DNA. Authorities found that, because of his long history of crime, he was eligible for up to 30 years of prison time.

State attorney Robbie Berlin said, “Mr. Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him.” Apparently, Bramwell has been committing similar crimes throughout apartment communities throughout surrounding Chicago neighborhoods.

Berling continued, “Regardless of what was stolen, Mr. Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. He took what he wanted, time and time again, and expected to avoid the consequences.”

A judge says Bramwell will have to perform at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

